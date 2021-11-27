ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd        15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100% (F)       11-11-2021      27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd      20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd         20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                  20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd           21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd              21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                   24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd         24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd ***                  17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd        25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd#             23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                  29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd#                  23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd#          24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     29-11-2021   30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd#                     26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                  03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                         23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd             01-12-2021   07-12-2021   NIL                            07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                  09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###            05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd#                  06-12-2021   13-12-2021                                  13-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Ltd                              06-12-2021   13-12-2021   NIL                            13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                  07-12-2021   14-12-2021   NIL                            14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#              08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Flying Cement
Company Ltd#                     09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                  15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#             09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#                13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                  16-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted             13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.12% R##     09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                      16-12-2021   20-12-2021   15% B          14-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments

