ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
ASC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
ASL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
FFBL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
FNEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGGL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
GGL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.88%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.24%)
JSCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.55%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.16%)
NETSOL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.92%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.78%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
POWER 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
TRG 86.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.51%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.41%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,478 Decreased By ▼ -18.65 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,107 Decreased By ▼ -232.41 (-1.27%)
KSE100 43,819 Decreased By ▼ -117.21 (-0.27%)
KSE30 16,889 Decreased By ▼ -50.39 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Russian rouble drops to 7-month low vs dollar as oil prices slide

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble lost more than 1% against the dollar on Friday, sinking to a more than seven-month low as oil prices dived and as geopolitical concerns that have buffeted Russian assets all week remained on investors' minds.

A global increase in risk aversion related to the detection of a new coronavirus variant also put pressure on the rouble.

At 0650 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 75.34, earlier hitting 75.78, its weakest point since April 22.

It had lost 1% to trade at 84.60 versus the euro, earlier passing the 85 mark for the first time since lat September.

The backdrop was particularly unfavourable for the rouble on Friday, said Promsvyazbank analysts in a note, suggesting that the currency would end the day trading nearer to 76 versus the greenback.

The rouble has fallen in the past few weeks, weakening from a multi-month peak of 69.21 in late October, coming under selling pressure related to Western concerns over possible Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Russia has dismissed such concerns and has also complained about increasing activity in the region by the NATO military alliance.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 2.8% at $79.95 a barrel.

Russian rouble

