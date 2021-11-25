ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP-held forex reserves decrease $691 million due to external debt repayment

BR Web Desk 25 Nov 2021

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $691 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $16.254 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22.77 billion on November 19, 2021, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.519 billion.

SBP’s reserves decreased mainly due to external debt repayment.

Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

SBP foreign exchange foreign debt

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

SBP-held forex reserves decrease $691 million due to external debt repayment

Energy minister urges PPDA to call off strike, warns illegitimate demands will not be accepted

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

KSE-100 down 428 points, cumulative fall this week goes to 5.5%

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

PTI govt has taken more loans than PML-N, PPP terms combined: Ahsan Iqbal

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

Abdullah Shafique included as Pakistan announce 12-man Test squad against Bangladesh

Read more stories