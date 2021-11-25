Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme: Registration process to continue till Dec 10: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Wednesday, said that the registration process for the newly launched Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme would continue till December 10.

Addressing a presser along with President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani, she said, the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme has been launched to provide relief to the general public through providing subsidy on the essential grocery items.

This programme would help mitigate the sufferings of the people due to the recent wave food inflation, driven largely by rising prices in the international market, Nishtar claimed.

The programme would provide overall subsidy of Rs 120 billion to the 20 million families through providing Rs 1,000 subsidy per family on the purchase of flour, pulses and cooking oil/ghee, she said.

The programme has been approved by the federal cabinet and it would be executed in partnership with NBP, she added.

