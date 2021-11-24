ANL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.6%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.38%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.83%)
GGL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.43%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 98.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.6%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.46%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.8%)
TELE 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
TRG 88.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,594 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.25%)
BR30 18,538 Decreased By ▼ -28.49 (-0.15%)
KSE100 44,782 Decreased By ▼ -166.69 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,313 Decreased By ▼ -66.53 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Tokyo shares close lower

AFP 24 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday with high-tech shares down on worries over rising US interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.58 percent, or 471.45 points, to end at 29,302.66, while the broader Topix index fell 1.16 percent, or 23.70 points, to 2,019.12.

"Chip-related shares and shares of growing companies were sold on the back of higher US interest rates," Okasan Online Securities said in a note after shares on the tech-rich Nasdaq slumped on rate concerns.

The dollar fetched 114.92 yen in Asian trade, against 115.11 yen in New York late Tuesday. The greenback broke the 115 yen mark for the first time in more than four years on Tuesday.

Japan announced on Wednesday that it will release some of its oil reserve -- reportedly around 4.2 million barrels -- as part of a coordinated plan led by the United States to tackle surging prices.

However, oil prices rallied overnight and the buying continued in Asian trade, despite US President Joe Biden's announcement that Washington will release 50 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves.

Chip-linked shares were also weighed down by a report that said the Japanese government plans to earmark 60 billion yen ($520 million) to establish a fund to support companies that produce cutting edge semiconductors.

Chip-maker Renesas Electronics plunged 4.24 percent to 1,488 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest dropped 4.08 percent to 10,100 yen.

SoftBank Group tumbled 3.31 percent to 6,596 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailer lost 1.65 percent to 72,890 yen.

Oil-linked shares were higher with energy developer INPEX jumping 3.80 percent to 955 yen and top refiner ENEOS Holdings climbing 0.92 percent to 436.3 yen.

Its smaller rival Idemitsu Kosan gained 0.87 percent to 3,005 yen.

Tokyo shares

Comments

