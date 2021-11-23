ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Indonesia 2021 palm oil exports, output to fall for second year

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Indonesia's palm oil exports and production in 2021 are both likely to fall for a second straight year, the vice chairman of the country's palm oil association (GAPKI) said on Tuesday.

The expected decline at the world's top producer is due to a sharp drop of crude palm oil exports and output issues stemming from less fertiliser use and poor plantation upkeep.

Total palm oil exports are expected to fall for a second year by 0.34% in 2021 from a year earlier, GAPKI vice chairman Togar Sitanggang told a virtual conference.

Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) exports, meanwhile, are expected to plummet by 60.5% this year compared to 2020, he added, as top buyer India opts for refined products instead.

Sitanggang said the fall in exports overall were mainly due to the slump in CPO shipments.

"India somehow prefers refined palm oil," he said, adding that export of refined palm oil products are seen up 22.2% for this year. This is the second time GAPKI has revised their export outlook for 2021.

The association forecasted last month that 2021 total palm oil exports would rise 1.2%, despite a then-estimated drop in CPO exports of 54.4%.

Sitanggang said that the drop in CPO exports is in line with the country's goal to cease CPO exports altogether, while beefing up shipments of value-added palm oil.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said last month that he country aims to stop exporting CPO "at some point" in the future.

Indonesia has not yet disclosed details on how it would stop CPO exports.

Palm oil exports fell 9% in 2020 after hitting a record high in 2019, while production fell 1%.

