Soldier martyred in Panjgur attack

RAWALPINDI: A group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a patrolling Party of security forces in Panjgur area, along the Pakistan-Iran border.

The ISPR said during heavy exchange of fire, 1 x soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan resident of DI Khan sacrificed his life fighting valiantly.

“Pakistan’s Security Forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” a statement said.