One killed on court premises

LAHORE: Some unidentified assailants on Monday gunned down a man Abdul Salam and injured his son Sohail in the judicial complex.

The police said the duo was nominated in an FIR on charges of killing one Bashir and injuring others.

Abdul Salam and Sohail were on way to attend hearing of their petitions for pre-arrest bail in a murder case when some unidentified assailants opened fire on them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021