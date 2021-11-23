KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10%(F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50%(F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60%(F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd# 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 15-11-2021 27-11-2021 100%(F) 11-11-2021 27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd *** 17-11-2021 28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd# 23-11-2021 29-11-2021 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd# 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd# 24-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd. 29-11-2021 30-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6%R* 24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd.# 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 01-12-2021 07-12-2021 NIL 07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd# 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd### 05-12-2021 11-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-12-2021 17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted 13-12-2021 17-12-2021 20.12%R## 09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5%(F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900%(F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *
Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###
Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of Shares from
Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- per share **
Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##
