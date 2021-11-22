ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
APHC concerned at plight of Hurriyat leaders languishing in jails

INP 22 Nov 2021

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, the prisoners of conscience, who have been deprived of their fundamental rights as prisoners of conscience.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar lashed out at the fascist Indian jail authorities and said that the inhuman behaviour meted out to the Hurriyat leaders and activists in the hell-like jails of India and within the occupied territory has no comparison in the human history.

He said, the Hurriyat leadership, incarcerated on flimsy and fabricated charges are humiliated and disrespected in jails and are treated as worst criminals, said the spokesman. Dozens of aged leaders and activists have been suffering from multiple ailments but they are not provided necessary medical treatment, suitable diet and hygienic lodgings within the jails, he added.

The spokesman, paying glorious tributes to the steadfastness and strong commitment of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, said that incarcerated Chairman of APHC, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Shafi Shariati and thousands of other illegally detained leaders and activists of the resistance movement were languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jodhpur, Karnal, Jejhar and other jails.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of the Red Cross to impress upon India to allow them to take on spot account of the pathetic conditions of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

He appealed to the United Nations to take serious action against Indian brutalities inflicted on the innocent freedom-loving prisoners lodged in Indian jails and help resolve the Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in the region.

