KP districts to have land-use planning and management bodies

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would constitute District Land-Use Planning and Management Committee for each district to facilitate, coordinate and supervise conduct of surveys for the purpose of land uses and their zoning, master planning and strategic planning.

These committees would be constituted under the recently passed KP Land-Use and Building Control Act, 2021by the provincial assembly. With Deputy Commissioner (DC) as convener, other members will include Chairman or Mayor of the Concerned Tehsil Council, City Tehsil Council, heads of the district level offices of the environment, agriculture, transport, communication & works, sports, culture tourism, irrigation, housing, public health engineering departments and provincial housing authority, head of the Urban Areas Development Authority, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Assistant Commissioner of the concerned tehsil and tehsil municipal officer of the concerned tehsil municipal administration.

The convener may appoint any co-opted members, having experience in urban planning, environment, structural engineering, transportation, heritage, architecture or any other fields as he may deem appropriate. However, the co-opted members will work voluntarily and shall not be paid for any service rendered to the committee. The meetings of the committee will held on monthly basis or otherwise as convened by the convener and presided by him. The quorum of the meeting shall be two-third of the total members. The committee will carry out its business prescribed by under the Act.

The committee will consult with the concerned local government on formulation and implementation of the district land-use plan or master plan; facilitate, coordinate and supervise formulation and implementation of district land-use plans or master plan; send recommendations to the Provincial Land-Use and Building Control Authority and seek its approval on case to case basis. The committee will also hold monthly review of NOCs issued by the concerned agencies, for land use and development permissions; take any action that is necessary to undo a violation including demolition or reconstruction of a building.

It will also have to stop a developer from development carried out in violation of the planning permission; change in land use being undertaken in violation of land use permission without land use permission; receive and dispose of complaints, compile statistics and reports on land use and submit the same to the authority and perform any other duty or function as assigned by the authority.

Soon after formation, the committee will conduct a survey to determine physical infrastructure and land use in the concerned district including determining extent of existing planned area; designating remaining area as unplanned area; and planned.

Depending on the results of the survey, the area shall be categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, forest national, range land and other related areas, mining area, agricultural area (irrigated, barrani, fallow etc), recreational area, mixed land use area, barren & vacant land, water bodies, area prone to natural hazard and any other land use type as may be determined during the survey.

