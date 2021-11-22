ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021
Pakistan

Arbab says he’s ‘the voice of Sindh’

APP 22 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Sunday said all issues of Sindh will be resolved soon as he always raised voice for resolution of people’s problems. He said this while talking to the media persons at New Chhor Railway Station after inauguration of the ticket office.

On arrival at Chhor Railway Station after restoration of the train service, Dr Arbab Rahim was accorded a warm welcome by a large number of people of district Tharparkar. Arbab Rahim said he wanted to resolve issues of the people instead of getting publicity.

He said “he is the voice of Sindh and will take up all problems of people of the province at relevant forums so that their grievances could be redressed”. He also directed National Highway Authority (NHA) management to complete Umerkot-Khokhrapar road as soon as possible so that travelling facilities could be provided to the people of Umerkot and Tharparkar.

He said the Umerkot-Khokhrapar road project was originally approved during his tenure as Sindh Chief Minister which could not be completed during his tenure and now NHA was executing work on the said project and would be completed by next year. He said he would personally monitor federal government projects including Umerkot-Khokhrapar road and ensure timely completion of these projects.

Dr Arbab Rahim said it was his prime responsibility to work for the benefit of the people of Sindh as the PPP government had neglected the poor segment of the society.

