ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Nouman, Humna win 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf titles

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Greens Golf Club and Humna Amjad of PAF clinched the Men and Women titles of the 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship played here at PAF 6666-yard Golf Course on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as chief guest. Secretary KP Golf Association Col. Imtinan Ul Hassan, Secretary PGF, Chief Referee from Karachi Golf Club, golfers, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Both Nouman and Humna marked their way out of a toughest round and harder pin placing of international standard according to the rules of the Games by winning 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship titles with pride and proud feeling.

“I love to be part of the strongest and senior players and the win really counted to me because I got the honor of becoming the youngest National Champion,” Nouman told APP during a post-match talk. It is good to play excellently in the toughest and well prepared golfing course with some tough greens, Nouman added.

“It is always be an honor while playing in Peshawar and I love the way the golf course responded to me when either I went for a longer drives, birdie putts or missed some key short while going for hitting the greens,” Humna, a promising 17-year-old newly emerged Women National Champion, said.

“Playing for Pakistan is always a dream come true and I will work hard to win back to back titles for Pakistan in the world of golf,” Humna Amjad, hailing from Karachi, told APP.

