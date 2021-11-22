Nouman, Humna win 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf titles

PESHAWAR: Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Greens Golf Club and Humna Amjad of PAF clinched the Men and Women titles of the 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship played here at PAF 6666-yard Golf Course on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as chief guest. Secretary KP Golf Association Col. Imtinan Ul Hassan, Secretary PGF, Chief Referee from Karachi Golf Club, golfers, and a large number of spectators were also present.

Both Nouman and Humna marked their way out of a toughest round and harder pin placing of international standard according to the rules of the Games by winning 61st National Amateur Ranking Golf Championship titles with pride and proud feeling.

“I love to be part of the strongest and senior players and the win really counted to me because I got the honor of becoming the youngest National Champion,” Nouman told APP during a post-match talk. It is good to play excellently in the toughest and well prepared golfing course with some tough greens, Nouman added.

“It is always be an honor while playing in Peshawar and I love the way the golf course responded to me when either I went for a longer drives, birdie putts or missed some key short while going for hitting the greens,” Humna, a promising 17-year-old newly emerged Women National Champion, said.

“Playing for Pakistan is always a dream come true and I will work hard to win back to back titles for Pakistan in the world of golf,” Humna Amjad, hailing from Karachi, told APP.

