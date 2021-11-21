Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority

LAHORE: Inaugurating the 10 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that clean drinking water would be provided to more than 15 million people of Punjab by December.

“If the government provides funds, the Punjab Water Supply Authority is ready to fix the sewerage system in the province,” he said while addressing the ceremony to inaugurate clean drinking water projects for more than 16 areas today.

The Governor maintained that due to red-tapism of bureaucracy, it took us more than a year to form Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority and today PM Imran Khan, CM Usman Buzdar, bureaucracy and all the stakeholders are on the same page and work on 1500 projects of Punjab Water Supply Authority is expeditiously underway across Punjab and all these projects will be completed by December 2021.

