Tauqeer Sadiq case: NAB seeks time to file response against accused

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday sought time from the Accountability Court (AC) for filing its response against former prime ministers including Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as well as other accused’s acquittal pleas in illegal appointment of former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqeer Sadiq case filed by it under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, granted time to the NAB and directed the bureau officials to submit its reply regarding the applications of Gillani, Ashraf, former joint secretary Sikandar Hayat Mekan, member selection committee from the OGRA Javed Nazir, and Shaukat Hayat Durrani till November 26.

The accused requested the court to reject the reference and acquit them under the NAB ordinance.

The NAB had filed a reference against former premiers, Gilani, former water and power minister Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused for their alleged involvement in the illegal appointment of former chairman OGRA Sadiq.

The other accused include Shaukat Durrani, Member Technical for selection process, Javed Nazir, member selection committee from OGRA, Sikandar Hayat Mekan, ex-senior joint secretary Cabinet Division.

The Supreme Court on November 25, 2011 declared appointment of Tauqir Sadiq as chairman OGRA illegal and directed the NAB to submit an investigation report.

Sadiq was appointed on this post in July 2009.

The court ordered Sadiq to return all the salaries and privileges drawn from the public exchequer in the course of his service as chairman of the powerful oil and gas sector regulator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021