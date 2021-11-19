ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
JBS receives award for contribution to ‘Huawei Ecosystem’

Press Release 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems honored with the prestigious award for its unparalleled contribution to Huawei Ecosystem for the year 2020-21.

The enthralling ceremony was organized by Huawei on cruise during Gulf Information Technology Exhibition week, 2021recently held in Dubai, where JBS received an award for its incomparable performance and aiding towards maximum effectiveness of Huawei’s ecosystem.

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and Huawei Technologies shares a strong technological affiliation aimed at effectively collaborating its resources in the domains of: enterprise network solutions and enterprise communications products and solutions.

Expressing his views on achieving this award, Syed Adil Wadood, Head of Sales- JBS said “It’s an honour to get recognized by Huawei as their valued business partner. We thank them to acknowledge our commitment of keeping the customers delighted by providing best-in-class technology and innovative solutions that solve their business challenges.”

Jaffer Business Systems JBS Huawei Ecosystem Gulf Information Technology Exhibition week

