ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-II
Power Holding Ltd                 12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd   13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.**                15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd#   18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)        12-11-2021      23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd.   18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)     16-11-2021      25-11-2021
Al-Shaheer Corporation Limited    19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd.   19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)        17-11-2021      26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100%(F)       11-11-2021      27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
Pakistan) Ltd.                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                    24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd ***                   17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Limited     25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd#              23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd#                   23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Limited#      24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd.                     29-11-2021   30-11-2021
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              26-11-2021   02-12-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd.#                     26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              01-12-2021   07-12-2021   NIL                           07-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#         03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted              13-12-2021   17-12-2021   20.12%R##     09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/-per share *

Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of

Shares from Rs.10/-to Rs.5/-per share **

Book Closure for Final Redemption Payment ***

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/-per share ##

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories