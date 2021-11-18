COAS witnesses corps level exercise at Kharian

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) witnessed a corps level exercise at Kharian Wednesday. COAS witnessed culmination phase of the exercise aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies.

The exercise involved employment of latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support. COAS appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops.

COAS expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

