ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
COAS witnesses corps level exercise at Kharian

Press Release 18 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) witnessed a corps level exercise at Kharian Wednesday. COAS witnessed culmination phase of the exercise aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies.

The exercise involved employment of latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support. COAS appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of participating troops.

COAS expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.

