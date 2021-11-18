ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
First convocation of Government College Women’s University held: Steps being taken to provide new opportunities to women: Sarwar

Press Release 18 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the federal and Punjab governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are taking all necessary steps to provide opportunities for women to move forward successfully in every field.

He stated this while addressing the first convocation of Government College Women’s University Faisalabad on Wednesday.

He said only those are remembered in history who serves humanity, not those who hold high positions and wealth. With passion and hard work, nothing is impossible in the world.

The vice-chancellors in the universities are based on merit and recommendation culture in universities is being eradicated, he added.

On this occasion, Chairman Anti-Narcotics Punjab Haji Ramzan Pervez, Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, Controller Examinations Prof Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, University Registrar Asif Ali, Founder Vice-Chancellor Dr Zikr Hussain, Vice-Chancellor Agricultural University Faisalabad Dr Aqrar Hussain and others were also present. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and University Vice-Chancellor also distributed medals among the graduates for their outstanding performance in various fields and congratulated them on their success.

Sarwar said: “I would like to say to the students who have graduated from universities, that wherever you go, you should do justice to your position for the service of humanity, because in history, only those who serve humanity are remembered. I am also proud that Pakistani women are making Pakistan’s name brighter not only in their country but also in the world. It is the responsibility of all sections of society to play their part in ensuring women’s rights, including their share of property. In any country where women are not strong, the country is not strong. The government believes in strong development and prosperity of women”.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq said that we are utilizing all the resources for higher and quality education in the university. Today Government College Women’s University Faisalabad is ranked first in Punjab and second in Pakistan according to Times Higher Education Rankings. Now, it is a must thing that university graduates should play their part in the development and stability of Pakistan, as well as in the empowerment of women and the promotion of education.

