‘Over 800 rural revenue centres are working as disaster reporting centres’

LAHORE: “A network of more than 800 rural revenue centres, set up across the province, was also working as disaster reporting and mitigation centres to save life and property of the people at the village level”. This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar while briefing the Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz about the paraphernalia of disaster relief and mitigation activities in Punjab at the PDMA office.

Tarar maintained that the establishment of rural revenue centres was a giant leap and a revolutionary step to address the problems of the public at the village level on their doorstep. The Punjab government had ensured a close coordination among line departments for smooth relief activities, he added.

