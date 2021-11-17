ANL 16.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
ASC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.16%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
FFL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 31.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.94%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.65%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.69%)
NETSOL 117.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-2.94%)
PACE 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
PTC 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.23%)
TELE 18.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.73%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,806 Decreased By ▼ -38.28 (-0.79%)
BR30 20,650 Decreased By ▼ -571.62 (-2.69%)
KSE100 46,350 Decreased By ▼ -192.96 (-0.41%)
KSE30 18,006 Decreased By ▼ -92.33 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Australian shares to start stronger, NZ largely flat

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday following a strong close on Wall Street after retail sales data signaled solid consumer health, with gains likely to be capped by resource-related stocks on weaker commodity prices.

The local share price index futures added 0.3%, a 7.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged at 0.03% down to 12,898.90 points in early trade.

