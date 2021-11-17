ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza inquires after health of Shujaat

Recorder Report 17 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday visited a local private hospital, to inquire after the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During his visit, Hamza expressed good wishes for Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his early recovery. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is currently under treatment at a local private hospital.

Talking to Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Shujaat Hussain, the PML-N leader said that Shujaat was not only a senior politician but also a very fine man. “I pray to the Almighty for his fast and complete recovery,” he said.

Hamza also held a brief chat with Pervaiz Elahi and exchanged views on important issues, sources said.

It may be noted that the PML-Q in its parliamentary party held a few days ago had admitted that it was becoming difficult with each passing day to continue supporting the PTI’s Punjab and federal governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz Opposition leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hamza inquires after health of Shujaat

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories