Hamza inquires after health of Shujaat

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday visited a local private hospital, to inquire after the health of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During his visit, Hamza expressed good wishes for Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his early recovery. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is currently under treatment at a local private hospital.

Talking to Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Shujaat Hussain, the PML-N leader said that Shujaat was not only a senior politician but also a very fine man. “I pray to the Almighty for his fast and complete recovery,” he said.

Hamza also held a brief chat with Pervaiz Elahi and exchanged views on important issues, sources said.

It may be noted that the PML-Q in its parliamentary party held a few days ago had admitted that it was becoming difficult with each passing day to continue supporting the PTI’s Punjab and federal governments.

