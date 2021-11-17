Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be a game-changer: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that extending Sialkot-Kharian Motorway up to Rawalpindi would be a game changer infrastructure project that would ensure efficient transportation of goods and services in the region.

“We are aiming at building better and cost effective road infrastructure to spur economic activities in the country,” he said while chairing a meeting on Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that National Highway Authority (NHA) was not only building more new roads but was also working hard to ensure best quality and cheaper rates.

He was informed that 27 new road projects of 1753km had been initiated by the governments.

It is worth mentioning that a four-lane road was being constructed at a cost of Rs 170 million per kilometre as compared to Rs 370 million per kilometre during the previous government’s tenure.

Moreover, the recently launched Sialkot-Kharian Motorway was also being built at a cost which was Rs 100 million per kilometre cheaper than the cost of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway built by the previous government.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to build quality infrastructure at minimum possible cost to save valuable financial resources of the country. The meeting was attended by Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin and senior officers concerned.