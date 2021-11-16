ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)         10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)         10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20% B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                  15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd        12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd   13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.**                15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd#   18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021     23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd.   18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)      16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)         17-11-2021     26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100%(F)        11-11-2021     27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd          20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                    24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                       17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd#              23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd#                   23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd#          24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd.#                     26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd.       23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd.#        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd.          10-12-2021   17-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)        21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of Shares

from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- per share **

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

