ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.11%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
FCCL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
FFBL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
FFL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
FNEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.7%)
GGL 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
KAPCO 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.41%)
MDTL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.2%)
MLCF 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
PACE 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (11.86%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.9%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
TRG 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.5%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.18%)
WTL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.14%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-0.14%)
BR30 20,444 Decreased By ▼ -218.68 (-1.06%)
KSE100 45,663 Decreased By ▼ -86.49 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,723 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets UNITY (Unity Foods Limited) 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.18%

Unity Foods to issue right shares, will raise Rs5.4bn

BR Web Desk 15 Nov 2021

Unity Foods Limited announced on Monday to raise Rs5.4 billion through a rights issue of 200 million shares at a price of Rs27 per share (premium of Rs17 per share).

The issue would be in the ratio of approximately 20.12 right shares for every 100 existing ordinary shares.

According to the notice published on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the Board of Directors of Unity resolved that “the ordinary paid-up share capital of the company be increased from Rs9,940,500,000 to Rs11,940,500,000 by issue of 200,000,000 ordinary shares of the company of Rs10 per share.”

The shares to be offered in proportion to the number of shares held by each shareholder (i.e., as right shares) at a price of Rs27 per share (i.e., at a premium of Rs17 per share), in the ratio of approximately 20.12 right shares for every 100 existing ordinary shares of Rs10 each (i.e. approximately 20.12%), against payment to the company of the price of the share subscribed.

The purpose of the right issue is to meet the increased working capital requirements of the company and enhance shareholders' value, read the notice

Unity Foods Results Review

Unity Foods Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1991 as a Private Limited Company and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on June 16, 1991. Shares of the Company have been listed in the bourse since February 01, 1994.

“The issue is being made at a premium of Rs17 per share to par which reflects c. 30,96% discount to the last 6 months volume-weighted average share price. A discount to market price is also in line with current market practice,” read the notice.

The Share Transfer Books of the company will be closed from December 13, 2021 to December 17, 2021 (both days inclusive) to determine the Entitlement of Right Shares.

PSX Unity Foods right issue right shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Unity Foods to issue right shares, will raise Rs5.4bn

Former CJP Saqib Nisar rubbishes allegations by ex-GB judge

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

SEP losing interest in KE?

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

British police arrest three men after deadly car blast

Read more stories