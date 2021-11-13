ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Veteran Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away

  • His funeral prayers will be held on November 14 (Sunday)
BR Web Desk 13 Nov 2021

Senior artist Sohail Asghar has passed away after a prolonged illness, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

Asghar's wife said that he had been ill for the past year and a half and had been receiving treatment at a hospital for the past week. The veteran actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14 (Sunday).

Born in Lahore, Asgar completed his education there and later began his career in theatre. One of the most recognised faces in the entertainment industry, Asgar appeared in a number of popular dramas, including Khuda ki Basti, Dukh Sukh, Kajal Ghar, and Reza Reza.

Actors Naumaan Ijaz, Jamal Shah and Faysal Quraishi have expressed their grief over the actor's demise.

Pakistan TV actor Sohail Asghar

