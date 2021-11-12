Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
ISLAMABAD: The share of sales tax on imports remained 56.4 percent, while domestic sales tax contributed 43.6 percent of the total sales tax collection during 2020-21.
According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) biannual review issued Thursday, the FBR has recommended measures to enhance domestic share of sales tax collection for greater stability in revenue collection growth.
The net collection of sales tax domestic (STD) was Rs863.2 billion against Rs720.5 billion in the PFY and net collection grew by 19.8 percent.
In absolute terms, Rs142.6 billion higher revenue has been collected in FY 2020-21 as compared to previous fiscal year.
The collection in the first half recorded a growth of 6.6 percent, which increased to 44.4 percent in the second half of the FY.
Major chunk of collection of sales tax domestic, accounting for around 77 percent of total collection under the head comes from; petroleum products, electrical energy, sugar, cotton yarn, cement, cigarettes, food products, aerated water/beverage etc. Again, the narrow base of sales tax collection due to greater reliance on few items needs policy intervention.
FY21 direct taxes: FBR fails to achieve target
Policy, operations and broadening the tax base (BTB) wings need to review the existing base and to devise measures for expanding the sales tax for sustaining the current spike in revenue collection.
The FBR’s data revealed that the POL products, the top revenue generating source, with 34.9 percent share, have recorded 30.1 percent growth during 2020-21. Tax from electrical energy grew by 38.6 percent, sugar by 57.8 percent, cotton yarn by 71.2 percent, and cigarette by 37.2 percent.
The share of sales tax from imports in total sales tax net collection has reached around 57 percent during 2020-21.
The net collection of sales tax on imports during 2020-21 stood at Rs1,118.2 billion against Rs876.3 billion in FY 2019-20, registering a growth of 27.6 percent.
Among the 10 major revenue spinners in terms of sales tax at import stage (contributing 73.7 percent of total STM collection) more than 50 percent of STM is contributed by POL products, iron and steel, vehicles, machinery, and edible oil.
Like domestic sales tax, petroleum is the leading source of sales tax collection at import stage.
Its share in total sales tax imports is around 23 percent.
During FY 2020-21, collection from the POL products was Rs255.7 billion against Rs231.3 billion during FY 2019-20, reflecting a growth of 10.6 percent, the FBR added.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
PM says small farmers under increased focus
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.63
▲ -0.16 (-20.25%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,233,500
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,042,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
2,986,500
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,961,663
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,761,500
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,376,500
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,364,500
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,346,500
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,167,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
Comments
Comments are closed.