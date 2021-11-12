ANL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
FNEL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 111.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TRG 124.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.04 (-3.14%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,750 Decreased By ▼ -49.52 (-1.03%)
BR30 20,664 Decreased By ▼ -299.28 (-1.43%)
KSE100 46,022 Decreased By ▼ -326.31 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,838 Decreased By ▼ -143.66 (-0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

Reuters Updated 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ariana Afghan Airlines is beginning regular twice-weekly services from Kabul to Islamabad, the state-owned operator said on Thursday, joining Kam Air which has begun flying five times a week between the two cities.

Ariana, which began regular services to Dubai this week, will operate flights between Kabul and Islamabad on Thursdays and Mondays, charging $400 from Kabul and $100 from Islamabad.

Earlier this week, privately owned Kam Air started services five times a week to Islamabad as international air traffic gradually reopens following the Taliban’s seizure of power in Kabul in August.

The announcement from Ariana came as the Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting Islamabad for talks that are expected to cover issues including aviation links between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

PIA suspends Kabul flight operations

Some charter services have been flying to Kabul since the Taliban takeover but normally scheduled commercial flights had been suspended.

With an economy in deep crisis and continuing concerns about Afghanistan’s future under the Taliban, there has been huge demand from people wishing to leave Afghanistan, made worse by repeated problems at land border crossings into Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines suspended its charter service to Kabul from Islamabad last month, citing interference from Taliban authorities, who had warned the airline it should cut its ticket prices.

PIA Taliban Amir Khan Muttaqi Ariana Afghan Airlines
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories