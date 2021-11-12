CM approves appointment of 8 medical superintendents
LAHORE: Punjab has moved a step forward for appointment of regular Medical Superintendents (MSs) in hospitals, as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has accorded approval for the appointment of eight MSs in public sector hospitals of the province.
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has asked Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to proceed towards formal appointment of the regular Medical Superintendent (MS). As per details available, Dr Tahir Khurshid is appointed as MS Jinnah Hospital, Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti as MS Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Ramazan Soomro as MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, Dr Mohammad Tehsin as MS Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Dr Arshad Ali Cheema as MS Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Dr Fazlur Rehman as MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Gujranwala, Dr Shazia Zeb as MS Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Dr Mohammad Khalid bin Aslam as MS Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.
The Punjab Health Minister said that very soon regular MS shall be appointed in all hospitals of Punjab. She hoped that these MS shall facilitate the people and no negligence will be tolerated in the treatment of people. She said provision of top quality facilities was first priority of the government.
Moreover, Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti has taken over the charge of Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital and expressed resolve that all resources and energies will be utilized to provide quality medical treatment facilities to the patients. In the present situation, special attention will be given to the patients suffering from dengue fever so that this epidemic can be effectively controlled.
Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti asked the administrative doctors that they would have to maintain discipline in their respective departments and ensure implementation of open door policy so that the citizens coming to the hospital for treatment do not face any difficulty.
On the other hand, Secretary Primary and Secondary healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch in a meeting with a delegation of World Bank said, "New projects with the support of the World Bank are being initiated. Provision of health facilities at primary level shall be ensured with the support of the World Bank. Reducing infant and maternal mortality is our first priority.
Under the Reach Every Door Campaign, more and more people are being vaccinated. We are striving to provide best quality health services as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. We will make all out efforts to make successful the family planning services with the support of the World Bank."
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
