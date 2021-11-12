ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM approves appointment of 8 medical superintendents

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab has moved a step forward for appointment of regular Medical Superintendents (MSs) in hospitals, as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has accorded approval for the appointment of eight MSs in public sector hospitals of the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has asked Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department to proceed towards formal appointment of the regular Medical Superintendent (MS). As per details available, Dr Tahir Khurshid is appointed as MS Jinnah Hospital, Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti as MS Lahore General Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Ramazan Soomro as MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, Dr Mohammad Tehsin as MS Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Dr Arshad Ali Cheema as MS Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Dr Fazlur Rehman as MS DHQ Teaching Hospital Gujranwala, Dr Shazia Zeb as MS Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, Dr Mohammad Khalid bin Aslam as MS Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

The Punjab Health Minister said that very soon regular MS shall be appointed in all hospitals of Punjab. She hoped that these MS shall facilitate the people and no negligence will be tolerated in the treatment of people. She said provision of top quality facilities was first priority of the government.

Moreover, Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti has taken over the charge of Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital and expressed resolve that all resources and energies will be utilized to provide quality medical treatment facilities to the patients. In the present situation, special attention will be given to the patients suffering from dengue fever so that this epidemic can be effectively controlled.

Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti asked the administrative doctors that they would have to maintain discipline in their respective departments and ensure implementation of open door policy so that the citizens coming to the hospital for treatment do not face any difficulty.

On the other hand, Secretary Primary and Secondary healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch in a meeting with a delegation of World Bank said, "New projects with the support of the World Bank are being initiated. Provision of health facilities at primary level shall be ensured with the support of the World Bank. Reducing infant and maternal mortality is our first priority.

Under the Reach Every Door Campaign, more and more people are being vaccinated. We are striving to provide best quality health services as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. We will make all out efforts to make successful the family planning services with the support of the World Bank."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Usman Buzdar Imran Khan medical superintendents Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM approves appointment of 8 medical superintendents

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories