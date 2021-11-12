KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 800% (ii) 08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 17.50% (i) 08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 120% (i) 08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 20% (iii) 08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 10-11-2021 12-11-2021 45% (iii) 08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd # 09-11-2021 15-11-2021 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd 11-11-2021 15-11-2021 15% (iii) 09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 15% (i) 10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd 12-11-2021 16-11-2021 20% (i) 10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd 11-11-2021 17-11-2021 20% B 09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd # 15-11-2021 17-11-2021 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 11-11-2021 18-11-2021 18.063754% B 09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding L td 12-11-2021 19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd 13-11-2021 20-11-2021 NIL 20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. # 14-11-2021 20-11-2021 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.** 15-11-2021 21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 16-11-2021 22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd # 18-11-2021 22-11-2021 22-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 10% (F) 12-11-2021 23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd 16-11-2021 23-11-2021 NIL 23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 20.50% (F) 16-11-2021 25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd 19-11-2021 25-11-2021 NIL 25-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Loads Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Dadex E ternit Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 19-11-2021 26-11-2021 60% (F) 17-11-2021 26-11-2021
United D istributors
Pakistan Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf L easing Company Ltd 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
First P unjab Modaraba 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd # 20-11-2021 26-11-2021 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 15-11-2021 27-11-2021 100% (F) 11-11-2021 27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Johnson & P hillips
(Pakistan) Ltd. 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Shadman C otton Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd 21-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd 24-11-2021 27-11-2021 NIL 27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd 17-11-2021 28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 25-11-2021 28-11-2021 NIL 26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd # 23-11-2021 29-11-2021 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd # 23-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd # 24-11-2021 30-11-2021 30-11-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 26-11-2021 02-12-2021 6% R* 24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd. # 26-11-2021 03-12-2021 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd 23-11-2021 06-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd # 03-12-2021 09-12-2021 09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba 11-12-2021 20-12-2021 5% (F) 09-12-2021 21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 23-12-2021 30-12-2021 900% (F) 21-12-2021 30-12-2021
====================================================================================================
Indications:
As per Company Announcement *
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
