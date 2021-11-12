ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800% (ii)      08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50% (i)     08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120% (i)       08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20% (iii)      08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45% (iii)      08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd #     09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15% (iii)      09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15% (i)        10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20% (i)        10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20% B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd #                 15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754% B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding L td       12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                         13-11-2021   20-11-2021    NIL                          20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. #                    14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.**                15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd #                       18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                          16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10% (F)        12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50% (F)     16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Dadex E ternit Ltd                19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60% (F)        17-11-2021     26-11-2021
United D istributors 
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf L easing Company Ltd     20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
First P unjab Modaraba            20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd         15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100% (F)       11-11-2021     27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & P hillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd.                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Shadman C otton Mills Ltd         20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd            21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
S.G. Power Ltd                    24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd          24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                       17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd #             23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                 29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd #                  23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
J.A . Textile Mills Ltd #         24-11-2021   30-11-2021                                 30-11-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd              26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6% R*          24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd. #                    26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                 03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #        03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                 09-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5% (F)         09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900% (F)       21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

As per Company Announcement *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.2.50/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings
