Gold nears 5-month peak as inflation worries boost appeal
Gold prices neared the five-month high they touched in the previous session after data showing US consumer prices surged last month triggered a rush for the precious metal seen as a hedge against inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,860.18 per ounce by 1422 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.9% to $1,865.50.
"The market is spooked with yesterday's CPI data coming in as high as it was. Traders are looking at gold as being a safety asset, as a hedge against this inflation risk," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
Gold rose as much as 2% on Wednesday and hit its highest level since mid-June after data showed US consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in 31 years, more signs inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022.
Gold steadies near 2-month high as US inflation data in focus
"The reading that we saw yesterday could be another push back up to $1,900 an ounce for gold," Haberkorn said, adding the market does not believe a rate hike is on the cards right now.
Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of gold, which pays no interest.
Gold has scaled new peaks over the past few sessions after major central banks indicated last week interest rates would remain low in the near term, with the Federal Reserve maintaining its stance that inflation was "transitory".
However, since then, Fed officials have raised concerns about longer-lasting inflation.
"While the narrative had developed in the wake of the FOMC meeting last week that the Fed would look through high inflation numbers... these numbers (CPI data) were sufficiently hot to jolt the market," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen in a note.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.7% to $25.05 per ounce, hitting its highest since Aug. 6 earlier in the session.
Platinum gained 1.9% at $1,087.75 per ounce and palladium jumped 2.7% to $2,075.09.
T20 World Cup semi-final: Rizwan hits fifty, Pakistan reach 117 for 1 after 15 overs
Gold nears 5-month peak as inflation worries boost appeal
Troika Plus calls on Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive, representative govt
Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule
Ambiguity over IMF programme pushes rupee over 174 against US dollar
China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
KASB Mod. / Nov 11
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.98
▲ 0.57 (23.65%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Nov 11
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
13.56
▲ 1.00 (7.96%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
435.37
▲ 30.37 (7.50%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Suhail Jute / Nov 11
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
47.73
▲ 3.33 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.78
▲ -0.23 (-22.77%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.30
▲ -0.39 (-14.50%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.42
▲ -0.40 (-14.18%)
|
SME Leasing Ltd. / Nov 11
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
3.34
▲ -0.49 (-12.79%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.11
▲ -1.00 (-12.33%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Nov 11
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
9.00
▲ -0.90 (-9.09%)
|
Saudi Pak Leas. / Nov 11
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited(SPLC)
|
1.83
▲ -0.17 (-8.50%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
8.01
▲ -0.74 (-8.46%)
|
Popular Islamic Mod. / Nov 11
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
11.11
▲ -0.99 (-8.18%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
30,210,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
19,661,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
13,963,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
12,886,500
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
12,191,000
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
11,226,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
9,706,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 11
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
8,170,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
7,894,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,564,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments