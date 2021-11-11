Hong Kong stocks end well up

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed with big gains Thursday as investors welcomed reports that struggling property giant China Evergrande had met the latest deadline to pay interest on offshore bonds, while Alibaba was also well up as it held its latest Singles Day online shopping event.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.01 percent, or 251.85 points, to 25,247.99.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.15 percent, or 40.32 points, to 3,532.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange piled on 1.14 percent, or 27.70 points, to 2,457.78.