KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 183,197 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,034 tonnes of import cargo and 91,163 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours during the day.

The total import cargo of 92,034 comprised of 56,261 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,959 tonnes of Sugar, 4,274 tonnes of Wheat and 28,540 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 91,163 tonnes comprised of 63,159 tonnes of containerized cargo, 21,172 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,132 tonnes of Rice and 4,700 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 8607 containers comprising of 4002 containers import and 4605 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1153 of 20’s and 1373 of 40’s loaded while 53 of 20’s and 25 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1624 of 20’s and 661 of 40’s loaded containers while 27 of 20’s and 816 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Doric, Kmtc Delhi, Al Mahboobah, Ital Lirica, Uranus J and Merry Star have berth at karachi port.

Some 08 ships namely, Apl Florida, Pacific Bulker, Sapper, Actuaria, Teera Bhum, Ioanna Pol, Ts Singapore and Kota Nilam have sailed out from Karachi Port on Wednesday.

Nearly 09 cargoes namely, KMTC Mundra, Sino Bridge, Haiduong68, Oriental Jasmine, LABoheme, Long Beach Trader, MOL Growth, Trans Leader and Sagargeet were expected on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Rania left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Kiran China, Liwa-V and Xin Haitong-9 are expected to sail from PQEPT, FOTCO and MW-4 on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 176,750 tonnes, comprising 141,730 tonnes imports cargo and 35,020 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,178 Containers (3,118 TEUs Imports and 2,060 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, MOL Growth, Sanderling, Bulk Caster, Star Wave, Bi Jia Shan, FPMCP Ideal and Meisameer carrying Containers, Coal, Wheat, Mogas and Natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, PQEPT, FAP, FOTCO and EETL respectively on Wednesday, 10th November, while ‘Irenes Ray’ with containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 11th November-2021.

