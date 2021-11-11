ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Summit Bank Ltd                  08-11-2021   11-11-2021   NIL                            11-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd          09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)        05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)       05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)       05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)    05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)     05-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)      08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)        08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)       08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                  10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)       08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                     10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)       08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd #    09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                  15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd        11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)       09-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)         10-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                  12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)         10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd               11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20%B           09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd #                15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                  17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd            11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B    09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd       12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam
Textile Mills Ltd                13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                            20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd. #                   14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                  20-11-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.**               15-11-2021   21-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd #                  18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                  22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                  16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                            23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba           16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                            23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021      23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd   18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)      16-11-2021      25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd          19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                            25-11-2021
Al-Shaheer Corporation Ltd       19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                            25-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)         17-11-2021      26-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd   19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                        19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba            20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                     20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Pak-GulF Leasing Company Ltd     20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd #                20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                  26-11-2021
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd        15-11-2021   27-11-2021   100%(F)        11-11-2021      27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                  20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd         20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd      20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd              21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd           21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
S .G. Power Ltd                  24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
SG Allied Businesses Ltd         24-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                            27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                      17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd        25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                            26-11-2021
BIPL Securities Ltd #            23-11-2021   29-11-2021                                  29-11-2021
Shakarganj Ltd #                 23-11-2021   30-11-2021                                  30-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd            26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*           24-11-2021
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd. #                   26-11-2021   03-12-2021                                  03-12-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd       23-11-2021   06-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba            11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021      21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd            23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)        21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Book Closure for Sub-Division of face value of Shares

from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- per share **

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

