PPP gears up election campaign in NA-133

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has geared up election campaign in NA-133 to get it revived in Punjab as the recently-appointed leadership and former president PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has turned up to support the party's candidate.

Kaira addressed an impressive gathering in NA-133 on Tuesday where he not only criticized the ruling party but also took the PML-N to the task for delaying a no-confidence motion in order to let the PTI complete the tenure of five years despite bad governance.

He dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'Ziaul Haq-II', saying that his slogan of State of Medina was nothing but to exploit religious sentiments of public. He said the recent rise in inflation has hit the common man hard, which is being advised by the PM that they should not lose heart.

According to him, petrol price in India was Rs 111 per liter against Rs 126 per liter in Pakistan a fortnight earlier while the government was suggesting otherwise. Also, he posed a question that why the government has not reduced oil price after a drop in exchange rate from the highest level of Rs175.

