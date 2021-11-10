Rejection of nomination papers: PTI candidate, wife approach LHC

LAHORE: A candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for by-poll to be held in NA-133, Lahore Jamshed Cheema and his wife as covering candidate have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against rejection of their nomination papers by Returning Officer (RO) and an election tribunal also.

They asked the court to suspend the schedule of the by-election till final decision of their petition. The RO had rejected the nomination papers of the couple on the basis that their proposer was not a register voter of the same constituency. An election tribunal headed by a judge of the LHC had also upheld decision of the RO.

