World
Morocco airline to launch direct Israel flights
10 Nov 2021
RABAT: Morocco’s national carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said Tuesday it would start regular direct flights to Israel, taking off a year after the kingdom normalised ties with the Jewish state.
The service linking the countries’ respective commercial capitals Casablanca and Tel Aviv will take off on December 12, two days after the first anniversary of Morocco’s “resumption of relations” with Israel under a deal brokered by the former US administration.
