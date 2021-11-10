USAID official lauds Lesco's performance

LAHORE: USAID Director Energy Jenna Diallo has appreciated the performance of the Planning & Development and Power Distribution Control Centre of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). She was leading a delegation to Lesco on Tuesday.

She said USAID has partnered with the Government of Pakistan to help respond to the energy crisis that crippled Pakistan's economy and devastated the lives of many Pakistanis since 2010. This assistance has resulted in the addition of more than 3,600 MW to the national grid, savings $ 429 million in revenues for the distribution sector, and leveraging mobilization of over $ 2.3 billion in private investments.

The USAID has also partnered with the Lesco in setting up the Centre to improve the services of the distribution company (Disco). Chief Executive Officer Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin gave a detailed briefing on the operations of the company. Later, she also took a round of the Centre and examined its working.

