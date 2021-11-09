Starring Mansha Pasha, Fahad Shaikh: Aaj Entertainment set to start new drama serial

Aaj Entertainment is gearing up to air its new drama serial Koyal, which would also be the directorial debut of actor and writer Yasir Hussain.

Mansha Pasha and Fahad Shaikh will be seen playing the lead roles as ‘Koyal’ and ‘Moosa’, respectively. The cast also features Muhammad Noor-ul-Hassan, Huma Mir, Maham Aamir, Fareeha Jabeen, Sajeel Meer, Umera Alam, Kianat Kazmi, Nazar Hussain, Yasir Taj among others.

The story will unveil various shades of the life of an adopted child and how the circumstances lead it to turn into a malicious personality having an inferiority complex. The drama’s OST and on-air schedule would be released soon.