ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
ASC 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.79%)
ASL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-7.61%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
BYCO 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.46%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.97%)
FFBL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
FFL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.15%)
FNEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.38%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.95%)
MDTL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.16%)
NETSOL 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-4.37%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-8.26%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.44%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.63%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.34%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.16%)
TELE 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.61%)
UNITY 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.93%)
WTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.04%)
KSE100 46,400 Decreased By ▼ -715.13 (-1.52%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By ▼ -274.88 (-1.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Starring Mansha Pasha, Fahad Shaikh: Aaj Entertainment set to start new drama serial

  • 'Koyal' will be Yasir Hussain's directorial debut
BR Web Desk 09 Nov 2021

Aaj Entertainment is gearing up to air its new drama serial Koyal, which would also be the directorial debut of actor and writer Yasir Hussain.

Mansha Pasha and Fahad Shaikh will be seen playing the lead roles as ‘Koyal’ and ‘Moosa’, respectively. The cast also features Muhammad Noor-ul-Hassan, Huma Mir, Maham Aamir, Fareeha Jabeen, Sajeel Meer, Umera Alam, Kianat Kazmi, Nazar Hussain, Yasir Taj among others.

The story will unveil various shades of the life of an adopted child and how the circumstances lead it to turn into a malicious personality having an inferiority complex. The drama’s OST and on-air schedule would be released soon.

Aaj Entertainment Fahad Hussain Shaikh Mansha Pasha Koyal

Comments

1000 characters

Starring Mansha Pasha, Fahad Shaikh: Aaj Entertainment set to start new drama serial

Amid IMF uncertainty, KSE-100 suffers 715-point fall

Afghanistan's economic turmoil becoming catastrophic: Fawad

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Fall continues: Pakistan's rupee weakens sharply against US dollar

Startup rush: Pakistan fintech Savyour raises $3.3mn in seed round

The man who 'offended' Shoaib Akhtar: Babar Azam ready to scale new heights

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

Some players may be ‘uncomfortable’ touring Pakistan: Tim Paine

Moral decline of a nation brings about economic downfall: PM Imran

England to play 2 additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

Read more stories