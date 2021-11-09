KP police register 4,791 narcotics-related cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police during the period of last four months have registered 4791 narcotics related cases and has arrested 4856 accused nominated in these cases.

On the directives of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the police have established specialized Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) for crackdown on narcotics and people involved in the illegal business.

During this period the NET recovered 435.901kg ice drug, 760.487kg heroin, 6136.797kg charas, 212.441kg opium and 4055.29 litres liquor.

This was told during a detailed briefing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari here at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.

DIG Operations presented a detailed briefing to the IGP about the last four months performance of Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) in the province against Ice, Heroin and other narcotics.

The IGP was informed that the NET teams established on the directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan have recovered huge quantity of Ice, Heroin, Opium and other narcotics as well as arms and ammunition in the special campaign and registered many cases against the violators.

The IGP was also informed that in the campaign Peshawar police made a biggest cache of the history of the Ice in an action the other day when its team busted a gang and recovered 80kg of Ice worth Rs100 million in international markets as well as arrested five accused including its ring leader.

DIG Operations also briefed the IGP about the recovery of arms and ammunition in NET campaign against narcotics. The arms and ammunitions recovered in the campaign included 48 SMG, 219 Rifles, 29 Repeaters/Shotguns, 18 Pistols, 3915 Rounds, 54 Chargers and 1870920 Pakistani rupees.

In the briefing it was informed that during this period Peshawar police registered 123 cases and arrested 189 accused while Mardan region police registered 1840 FIRs and arrested 1905 accused, Malakand region police registered 1652 FIRs and arrested 1540 accused, Hazara Region police registered 374 cases and apprehended 386 accused, Kohat region police registered 339 cases and arrested 356 accused, Bannu region police registered 163 FIRs and arrested 179 accused and DI Khan region police registered 300 FIRs and apprehended 301 accused.

It may be recalled that IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari on the directives of the Chief Minister had constituted NET teams against Ice, Heroin and other narcotics and had launched a special campaign in the province.

Four teams had been constituted in Peshawar, 2 teams at regional headquarters and one team each in every district. Lists have been prepared of the narcotics dealers in different area.

The IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari has expressed satisfaction over the performance of NET teams and vowed that police campaign against the narcotics dealers would be kept continue in the province till the complete elimination of this menace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021