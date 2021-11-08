ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

AFP 08 Nov 2021

ABU DHABI: Opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Roy, 31, suffered a calf injury and collapsed to the ground while chasing a quick single in Saturday's 10-run loss to South Africa.

Despite their first defeat of the tournament, Eoin Morgan's side advanced to the semi-finals and Roy will be replaced in the squad by James Vince ahead of England's last-four match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Roy has joined left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills on the injured list in another blow to England, who lost to the West Indies in the final of the 2016 tournament.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," said Roy in an England statement. "It is a bitter pill to swallow."

"I will be staying on to support the boys and hopefully we can go all the way and lift that trophy," added the Surrey star, a key member of the England side that won the 2019 50-over World Cup.

"We're all gutted for you @JasonRoy20," said a tweet on the England Cricket account.

"We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody. If anyone can come back stronger, it's you."

South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win, England and Australia enter semis

Roy had made 123 runs in five innings at an average of 30.75 and a strike-rate of 138.2 in a tournament at which his opening partnership with Jos Buttler has often provided England with an ideal launchpad.

There are a number of options for a replacement opening partner alongside Buttler including Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali.

England arrived in the Gulf without the injured Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran before Mills broke down with a thigh strain.

Morgan's side are bidding to become the first men's team to hold cricket's two major global limited-overs titles simultaneously.

T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup England squad

Comments

1000 characters

England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

Need to double tax-to-GDP ratio, says Shaukat Tarin

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

Read more stories