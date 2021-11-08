ANL 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.45%)
ASL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
GGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.73%)
HUMNL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.71%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.88%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
NETSOL 118.69 Decreased By ▼ -8.56 (-6.73%)
PACE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
POWER 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.08%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
PTC 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.77%)
TRG 133.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.52%)
UNITY 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.33%)
WTL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.37%)
BR100 4,929 Decreased By ▼ -40.26 (-0.81%)
BR30 21,952 Decreased By ▼ -260.49 (-1.17%)
KSE100 47,115 Decreased By ▼ -180.76 (-0.38%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -97.25 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa slumps to 3-month low, raw sugar hits near 1-month peak

  • January robusta coffee slipped 0.1% to $2,179 a tonne
  • March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 20.04 cents per lb
Reuters 08 Nov 2021

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE fell to three-month lows on Monday as speculators sold their long positions on signs of ample supply, while raw sugar hit a near one-month peak. COCOA

March New York cocoa was little changed at $2,446 a tonne at 1250 GMT, after touching its lowest since early August at $2,438. The contract fell 5.1% last week.

March London cocoa fell 0.7% to 1,660 pounds per tonne - its lowest since early August.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 330,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, up 9.8% from the same period last year, data showed.

Ghana's cocoa arrivals reached 10,951 tonnes between Oct.1 to Oct. 14, down from 14,168 tonnes the previous season, data showed.

ICE New York cocoa speculators increased their net short position by 1,954 contracts to 14,485 in week to Nov. 2, data showed.

Sugar

March raw sugar rose 0.5% to 20.04 cents per lb, having gained 3.4% last week.

Broker Marex Spectron said demand for sugar has returned, helped by the recent dip in prices and a reduction in freight rates.

"That was the missing ingredient and now means the market should be able to rely on steady consumer buying, while producer selling is uncertain because (they) are naturally afraid of selling too early and too cheap," the broker said.

December white sugar rose 1.2% to $514 a tonne.

New York cocoa prices fall; coffee and sugar also lower

Coffee

January robusta coffee slipped 0.1% to $2,179 a tonne. The contract hit a 2-1/2-year high of $2,278 in late October.

Dealers said top robusta producer Vietnam's 2021/22 crop was expected to match the 2020/21 crop at 29 million 60 kg bags as many farmers failed to apply enough fertiliser amid soaring prices.

The country's 2021/22 crop was previously expected to reach 31 million bags, they said.

March arabica coffee edged up 0.1% to $2.0665 per lb.

Dealers noted ICE certified arabica stocks are currently at their lowest since April.

coffee prices sugar price coffee producer Cocoa futures sugar demand

Comments

1000 characters

Cocoa slumps to 3-month low, raw sugar hits near 1-month peak

TLP ends Wazirabad sit-in after half of its demands fulfilled by govt

Need to double tax-to-GDP ratio, says Shaukat Tarin

Top military brass briefs lawmakers on national security issues

Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

PM directs to bring entire sugar stock for sale in market

Back to old ways: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

WHO, UNICEF launch Afghan polio vaccine campaign with Taliban backing

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

Cricket legend Kapil Dev says India stars put IPL before country

Read more stories