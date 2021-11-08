ANL 18.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
FNEL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
GGGL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.19%)
GGL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
KEL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
MDTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
MLCF 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
NETSOL 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.98%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
POWER 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
SNGP 42.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.2%)
TELE 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.66%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.45%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
WTL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
BR100 4,968 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)
BR30 22,265 Increased By ▲ 52.04 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,384 Increased By ▲ 88.01 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,353 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall

Reuters 08 Nov 2021

BEIJING: China's daily coal output hit 11.93 million tonnes last week, a multi-year high as more capacity returned to operation, the state planner said in a statement on Monday, as Beijing tries to fill a supply shortage ahead of winter.

On Sunday, China's State Grid Corp warned of a "tight balance" between power supply and winter demand, even after an energy crunch eased following measures to boost coal supplies and get large users to cut back on electricity.

Average daily coal output for Nov. 1-5 reached 11.66 million tonnes, up by 1.2 million tonnes from end-September, logging 11.93 million tonnes for one of the days during the period, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

Coal inventories have also gained. Stockpiles at power plants exceeded 117 million tonnes as of Saturday, said the NDRC, while portside inventories gained nearly 1.5 million tonnes from over a month ago to 5.39 million tonnes on Nov.7.

"With more coal capacity to be released and production to continue to increase coal prices are expected to continue to decline steadily," the NDRC said.

The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell 3% to 920 yuan ($143.79) per tonne as of 0215 GMT.

China's coal futures have plunged 52% since a historical high of 1,908 yuan per tonne on Oct. 19.

coal

Comments

1000 characters

China daily coal output hits multi-year peak, prices expected to fall

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

Pakistan Media University plan put on the back burner

OIC to continue supporting Kashmiris: special envoy

Read more stories