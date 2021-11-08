ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Zaheer Abbasi 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has accused media of spreading wrong impression about inflation in the country and claimed that Pakistan fared relatively better compared to other countries of the world against unprecedented rise in commodity prices in international market.

On Sunday, Finance Ministry stated that media is giving a wrong impression to the public regarding dearness (inflation) where as Prime Minister Imran Khan twitted that "while an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has adversely affected most countries in the world as a result of Covid lockdowns, Pakistan MashaAllah has fared relatively much better".

The Spokesperson of the Finance Ministry Muzzammil Aslam stated that the media is spreading wrong impression in the public about dearness (inflation/price hike). All the economic indicators have been moving in the positive direction and inflation has been rising all over the world for four consecutive months," said Aslam while referring to the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that according to FAO, food and drinking items have increased by 3.9 percent in the months of September and October 2021.

Tarin describes food inflation as 'major' challenge

He said that WFO reported that food oil prices are currently at their highest level in the global market with an increase of 9.6 percent, dairy products have increased by 2.6 percent as the entire world is in trouble right now after Corona.

Muzzamil Aslam said that Pakistan's economy is growing rapidly and exports have increased by 17.5 percent in the month of October, the highest in the last eight years and expressed optimism that for the first time the country would achieve $30 billion exports this year. Textile exports have increased $6 billion during July-October, revenue grew by 37 percent and during the last four months Rs 151 billion have been collected on account of income tax.

There has been increase of 81 percent in cotton production and non -essential imports have declined by 12.5 percent in the month of October. Aslam said that industrial growth was recorded at 12.25 percent and expressed the confidence that the economy will improve further in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan inflation FAO commodity prices Muzzammil Aslam Spokesperson of the Finance Ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Read more stories