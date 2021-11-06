Rs200m released for education boards: minister

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Universities, Boards and Environment Mohammad Ismail Rahu has said that holding a science fair is a good practice and such programmes encourage students, he said that Rs 200 million has been released for all boards and further Rs 500 million will also be released soon.

He said this while attending a science fair at Noor Mohammad High School Hyderabad as a Chief Guest. The provincial minister said that some boards are facing shortage of funds but we are trying to solve the problem of funds of the boards.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu had seen the scientific models made by the students at the ongoing science fair at Noor Mohammad High School and students also gave detailed briefing to the provincial minister about their respective projects. Ismail Rahu appreciated the efforts of the students and advised them to study hard and diligently.

He also signed on the signature wall of Noor Mohammad High school. Ismail Rahu said that this is my first visit to Noor Mohammad High School as a provincial minister and I have also received my education from the same school.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers, he said that the projects and models presented by the students at the science fair were very impressing. He said that the Sindh government is trying to improve the quality of education in government schools and uplift it to the standard of private schools.

He said that the Sindh government has decided to recruit 46,000 teachers on merit to further strengthen the education sector and the day is not far when the gap between public and private schools will be ended. Students of government schools from all the districts of Hyderabad division participated in the science fair.

Children from different schools also presented tableaux during the function while the provincial minister distributed certificates and shields to the best performing students. Delivering a welcome address at the function, Director Higher Secondary Schools Hyderabad Region Syed Rasool Bakhsh Shah thanked the participants for their visit. Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021