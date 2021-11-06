ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 06 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)         21-10-2021      28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)      03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B   29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)        03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)     03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000%(i)      04-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)   05-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)    05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)       05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)      05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)      05-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)       08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)     08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)      08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)      08-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)      08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#      09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)      09-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)        10-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)        10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20%B          09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                  15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B   09-11-2021
(PESC2) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-II Power Holding Ltd        12-11-2021   19-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd   13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       16-11-2021   22-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd#   18-11-2021   22-11-2021                                 22-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)        12-11-2021      23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)     16-11-2021      25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Dadex Eternit Ltd                 19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)        17-11-2021      26-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd                      20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd                    20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Aruj Industries Ltd               21-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Ltd            17-11-2021   28-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*          24-11-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank Ltd        23-11-2021   06-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)         09-12-2021      21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)       21-12-2021      30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

