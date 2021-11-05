ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Rejection of nomination papers: Election tribunal issues notice to ECP

Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to the ECP on appeals of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate from Lahore NA-133 Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarat Cheema against rejection of their nomination papers.

Cheema through his counsel Mubeenuddin Qazi submitted that the Returning Officer (RO) rejected his papers contrary to the facts.

He said the RO rejected the nomination papers on the ground that the proposer of the appellant was not from the same constituency which is factually incorrect.

He argued that the proposer is very much resident of the appellant's constituency but the defect is in the record of the election commission due to a misplaced census circle.

He therefore asked the tribunal to set aside the decision of the RO and allow the appellant to contest the by-poll to be held on Dec 05.

