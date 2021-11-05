KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 110,906 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,335 tonnes of import cargo and 31,571 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 79,335 comprised of 1,850 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 13,437 tonnes of DAP, 8,020 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,821 tonnes of Sugar, 9,025 tonnes of Wheat and 42,182 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 31,571 tonnes comprised of 2,088 tonnes of containerized cargo, 23,533 tonnes of Clinkers and 5,950 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2088 containers comprising of 89 containers import and 72 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded while 89 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 72 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only one ship namely, American Highway has berth at Karachi Port on Thursday. Some 04 ships namely, Caledonia, Sti Elysees, Hengteng 77 and Al Wahsh have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 09 cargoes namely, Ioanna Pol, Al Mahboobah, BW Kallang, X-Press Anggelesey, GFS Perfect, As Alva, Oocl Memphis, Celsius Naples and Mscnicole were expected to arrive on the same day.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 12 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, MSC Jasmine and MOL Generosity left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Tivoli Park, Hamburg Eagle and Corona are expected to sail from EVTL, PIBT and LCT on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 125,841 tonnes, comprising 96,565 tonnes imports cargo and 29,276 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,769 Containers (580 TEUs Imports and 1,189 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 23 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, MSC Texa, Maersk Nile, CMA CGM Orfeo, IVS Pebble Beach, Sea Ploeg and PGC Periklis carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, PIBT, LCT and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 4th November- 2021.

