KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 110,913 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,784 tonnes of import cargo and 35,129 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 75,784 tonnes comprised of 28 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,222 tonnes of Bulk Cargo; 5,600 tonnes of rock phosphate; 13,274 tonnes of DAP; 5,254 tonnes of sugar and 41,800 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 35,129 tonnes comprised of 22,282 tonnes of containerised cargo; 3,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 9,874 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 1,853 containers comprising of 266 containers of import and 1,587 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 00 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s loaded while 264 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 381 of 20’s and 485 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 117 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five vessels Stolt Lerk, Chemtrans, Arctic, Lucia Solis, Asia Ruby IV and Quang Vinh 89 carrying tankers, clinkers and sugar currently at the berths.

There were seven ships namely CETO, Worldera 6, Osaka, Kota Naluri, Union Victory, Diyala, and MOL Generosity sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 165,758 tonnes comprising of 84,125 tonnes of import cargo and 81,633 tonnes of export cargo including 5,059 loaded and empty containers (874 TEUs imports and 4,185 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 165,758 tonnes includes 14,858 tonnes of containerised cargo; 23,328 tonnes of coal; 8,785 tonnes of LNG; 7,426 tonnes of wheat; 12,500 tonnes of palm oil; 14,378 tonnes of furnace oil and 2,850 tonnes of phosphoric acid.

The total export cargo of 81,633 tonnes includes 71,145 tonnes of containerised cargo and 10,488 tonnes of rice.

There are twenty ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them three ships, MOL Generosity, Tivoli Park and BW Clyde carrying containers, chemicals and gas oil are expected to take berths at container terminal, chemical terminal and oil terminal on Wednesday 3rd November. Three more containers vessels MSC Texa, Maersk Nile and CMA CGM Orfeo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 4th November 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021