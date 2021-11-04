ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares mark best day in a month as banks, miners rebound

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Australian shares rose on Wednesday by their most in a month as investors were relieved that the central bank would not hike interest rates anytime soon, with heavyweight financials and miners driving the rebound.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.9% to 7,392.7, with most sectors closing in positive territory.

The index had fallen 0.6% in volatile trade on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dropped an ultra-low target for bond yields and opened the door for an earlier interest rate hike.

However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe insisted after market hours on Tuesday that the decision did not reflect that the central bank would raise rates before 2024.

Financials, the largest constituent of the ASX 200, led gains on the benchmark, advancing 1.2% in their best session in nearly a month.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose to their highest close since Aug. 11 after the country’s largest lender said it would offer retail clients crypto services.

Asian shares were broadly in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected announcement on tapering the pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day.

“I suspect the market is going to be quite volatile over the next couple of days, depending on how the data points play out,” said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer of Deep Data Analytics.

Miners jumped 1.3% despite weaker iron ore and copper prices, with BHP Group and Rio Tinto up 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks shrugged off weaker crude oil prices to rise 0.6%, with Whitehaven Coal being the top gainer with a jump of 3.8%.

New Zealand stocks were largely flat after the central bank warned that rising inflation could mean higher interest rates.

Reserve Bank of Australia S&P/ASX 200 index Australia shares RBA hike interest rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Australia shares mark best day in a month as banks, miners rebound

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories